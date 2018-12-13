Restaurateurs Angela Hartnett, Neil Borthwick and Paul Ainsworth joined forces this week to raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance New Heli Appeal.

The three cooked up a Michelin-starred feast last night at Rojano’s In The Square in Padstow. The event, which was driven by Paul’s wife, Emma Ainsworth, who is director of Paul Ainsworth restaurants and is an ambassador for the charity, was sponsored by Enotria wine and Planeta.

BBC Radio Cornwall’s Daphne Skinnard held a Q&A with the three chefs throughout the dinner, who all met while working under Gordon Ramsay and have since remained good friends.

The seven-course dinner featured seasonal dishes including Pumpkin Tortellini with parmesan and walnut pesto as well as Short Rib with carrot, mushroom and clotted cream potato. Guests were greeted with a custom cocktail created with Wrecking Coast’s special edition New Heli Gin which has a hint of Sycamore bark (from the helicopter tree) and nine botanicals to give a light, citrus gin with juniper notes.

All ticket sales for the evening were donated to the New Heli Appeal, totalling £25,526 raised for the charity.

Ainsworth said: “I am absolutely delighted with the amount we have raised. It’s a charity that is close to all our hearts and it’s been an absolute pleasure working with Angela and Neil to host such a wonderful event. We thank all our guests for joining and making it such a huge success.”

Paul and Emma Ainsworth were appointed as charity ambassadors for the Cornwall Air Ambulance’s New Heli Appeal earlier this year. The aim is to help raise £2.5 million for the appeal which plans to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by April 2020.