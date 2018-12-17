Cornish confectionery firm Buttermilk has donated £4k to two local charities to help keep them on the move.

The firm raised £2k for the Port Isaac RNLI and a further £2k for the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust by creating Doc Martin-themed maps of the village for visitors and fans of the show. These are then sold in Buttermilk’s Port Isaac shop which doubles as Mrs Tishell’s pharmacy in the popular ITV series.

Both charities are focusing current fundraising efforts on new vehicles and received their cheques at the Port Isaac RNLI Christmas fayre from Buttermilk directors David and Tracy Goad and their two sons Henry and Reggie.