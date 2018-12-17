All change at Merlin MS Centre

Merlin MS Centre’s first centre manager has retired after ten years at the helm of the charity.

The Merlin MS Centre provides therapy and support to those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other neurological conditions.

Loraine Long’s popularity was evident at her leaving party last week, which was attended by over 100 people, including past and present supporters, staff and volunteers.

She said: “Merlin MS Centre remains the only therapy centre of its kind in Cornwall that provides dedicated support to people affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other neurological conditions and I am so proud to have been part of something that makes such a difference to the people of Cornwall.

“I will be retiring knowing that I leave the legacy of a better life for our service users from a charity with the vision of reaching out and helping everybody who needs our support.”

New centre manager is Alana Timmins, who has a wealth of experience from previous roles in practice management and pharmaceutical sales and marketing.