Cornwall Air Ambulance carried out 87 missions across the length and breadth of the Duchy in November.

A total of 55 missions were flown in the air ambulance helicopter and 32 were carried out using the charity’s critical care cars.

Medical emergencies accounted for 55 missions, including 31 people suffering from heart related problems. There were also 32 missions to people who suffered serious injuries, including 15 road traffic accidents and six missions to children needing urgent care.

Steve Garvey, Cornwall Air Ambulance air operations Officer, said: “It’s been another busy month for our crew. We can never predict the emergency calls that will come in, but we are ready to respond in a moment’s notice.

“As a charity, we rely on donations to keep the air ambulance flying which means not even one of the 87 missions would be possible without the support of the people of Cornwall and beyond.”

