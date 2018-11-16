TJ International has printed its first book on a newly-installed lithographic press.

Sea, Salt and Solitude celebrates the fishing community on the north Cornwall Coast. It has been produced to raise funds for The Fishermen’s Mission, a charity providing welfare support to fishermen and their families.

The latest investment at TJ follows a management buy-out led by Andy Watts earlier this year.

Watts, TJ’s managing director, said: “We are keen to form long-term strategic partnerships for the business moving forward.

“Our future investments for the business will be customer driven; we listen to our customers and their business needs to reflect that in what we do.”

Julian Waring, fundraising manager for the Fishermen’s Mission in the south west, said: “Following the huge success of Salt of the Earth about the fishing community in Newlyn, which raised £40k in 2014, we wanted to repeat the idea in different ports. We’re looking forward to have the book launched on November 21.”

The book can be pre-ordered here and will then be able to purchase at popular retailers in Padstow, Port Isaac, Newquay, Rock, Wadebridge, Waterstones in Truro, the Eden Project, Cornwall Food and Drink in Truro and the Helston Fishermen’s Mission Charity Shop.