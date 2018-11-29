Miller Commercial has further enhanced its long association with Truro Rugby Club.

The company sponsored a ground board and hosted a hospitality and charitable fundraising event.

Head of agency, Tom Smith, said: “We have held this type of event several times in the past but the consensus was that this was by far away the best one so far and it was fitting that it should coincide with our new board sponsorship.

“Truro RFC are currently doing a lot of promotional work with the testicular cancer charity, Oddballs, and we were delighted to help raise funds for this pioneering charity and help raise awareness of the work they are doing round the country.”