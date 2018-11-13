Healeys launches entrepreneurs fund

The directors of Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm have set up a new fund with a donation of £50k to help budding young Cornish entrepreneurs develop their business ideas.

Managed for the business by Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF), the Healey family will be actively involved in grant making and supporting the young business people.

Chairman, David Healey, said: “We are delighted to set up The Healeys Entrepreneurs Fund to support Cornwall’s young business people of the future. We are proud that we have developed our own business from small beginnings and we are passionate about supporting up and coming entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses.”

Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm has been a member of the CCF Business Club since 2010. The Business Club is a group of like-minded businesses who have come together to offer financial support to Cornish communities.