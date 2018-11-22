Gallery is Creating New Memories

Businesses are being invited to donate during The Big Give to make Newlyn Art Gallery & The Exchange dementia- and age-friendly.

The issue of loneliness and isolation for older people, and the difference that the arts and culture make to improving health and wellbeing have been highlighted extensively in the press recently.

Having worked in care homes with artists since 2015 and witnessed first-hand the positive impact that creative activities have on residents’ wellbeing, Newlyn Art Gallery & The Exchange believes that older people who feel isolated or suffer from memory loss should benefit from the same access to public spaces and art galleries as everyone else.

With the help of a £1k grant from the BBC Radio Cornwall Appeal, Newlyn Art Gallery & The Exchange has launched the Creating New Memories fundraising campaign to enable it to make the galleries more welcoming and empathic to those who are living with loneliness and memory loss.

The Gallery is also taking part in the UK’s biggest online match-funding campaign – The Big Give Christmas Challenge – which offers supporters of participating charities the opportunity for their donations to be doubled via theBigGive.org.uk.

“We are inviting businesses to sponsor our Creating New Memories campaign by donating £300 online through between 12 noon on Tuesday 27 November and 12 noon on Tuesday 4 December,” explains gallery director, James Green.

“Each £300 donation will become £600 through The Big Give Christmas Challenge and then be doubled again by the Arts Council England Catalyst: Evolve initiative that encourages public philanthropy. Each company that participates will therefore unlock £1.2k of vital support for older people and become a founder member of our Business Patrons’ circle.”

The funding raised through this challenge will allow the Gallery to improve accessibility, train staff and volunteers, and establish a weekly afternoon of Tea, Cake and Art where older people can meet, chat, enjoy a cup of tea together, and take a tour of the latest exhibition.

“In return, we will invite Business Patrons to drinks’ receptions at six exhibition openings throughout the year, publicise their generous sponsorship of Creating New Memories and discuss other tailored benefits that may be beneficial to their business,” added Green.

If you would like to join them, please contact development manager Tamsin Young by emailing tamsin.young@newlynartgallery.co.uk or calling 01736 363715.