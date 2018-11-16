Carbis Bay Holidays has become Cornwall Air Ambulance’s first Tourism Business Supporter.

The company will highlight the value and importance of the lifesaving charity to visitors to the county.

Tony Townsend, marketing manager at Carbis Bay Holidays, said: “Cornwall Air Ambulance plays a vital role in providing emergency cover in a rural county for both locals and tourists.

“Carbis Bay Holidays is proud to support this lifesaving charity by making it our charity of the year. A big thank you to all our customers for their support in helping to keep its brave crew in the air.”

Visitors to Cornwall make up around 20% of airlifted patients each year, yet less than 5% of donations come from the tourism sector.

Steph Preston-Evans, corporate fundraising officer for Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “The charity is hoping to substantially increase donations from both tourism businesses and their customers year on year, to meet the increased costs of trying to save lives when things go horribly wrong while people are on holiday here in Cornwall.

“Having Carbis Bay Holidays as a Tourism Business Supporter is fantastic- they are not only helping to raise money for these vital extra missions but will also help to raise awareness to thousands of customers who use their service each year.”

If you have a tourism business in Cornwall and would like to find out more about becoming a Tourism Business Supporter, email for more details.