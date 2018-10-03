Classic Cottages raised £600 for charity through its Macmillan Coffee Morning activity last week.

Employees at the company’s Helston HQ were invited to bake a cake for the event, with the promise of a prize for the best one.

That accolade went to Stef Parr, head of Classic Cottages’ Boutique Retreats brand, who impressed with a three-tiered pistachio and lime cake in memory of her father who benefitted from Macmillan’s services last year.

She said: “His favourite sweets were those chocolate limes and he loved to grow roses in his garden, so I combined the two in tribute. Macmillan really helped through his final few weeks with us, so I wanted to make something special.”

Organiser Katie Chown has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer this year, having finished chemotherapy a month ago.

She said: “I wanted to come back to work with a celebratory bang, so a day of cake seemed like a good motivation.

“Plus it’s a great distraction from current treatment! I’m in awe of the efforts everyone has gone to with their baking and I’m confident we’ll have raised a good few pennies for Macmillan – thanks to all involved. Special thanks to Tanya who took over the event when the washing up was due…”