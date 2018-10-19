Samaritans launches major appeal

The Samaritans of Cornwall is launching a major fundraising appeal to enable it to relocate to new and improved premises.

Having undergone a full-scale review of its building on Treyew Road in Truro, the charity concluded that an alternative site would enable it to reach even more people who need its services, while making it more accessible to volunteers.

With £110k already raised, plus its current building valued at between £315k – £350k, the charity has set a fundraising target of £200k, within a timescale of approximately 18 months, to meet its funding gap.

The charity intends to buy land in the Truro area and either purpose-build new premises or convert an existing building.

Samaritans of Cornwall director, Gill Pipkin, said: “A new site will be fully accessible and improve facilities, for existing and potential volunteers with limited mobility or other disabilities.

“We hope that it will attract new volunteers so that we can open more hours, embrace new technology and offer more outreach into the community.

“New premises will enable us to be there for more callers when they need us, plus easy access for our walk-ins, providing a face-to-face service for more people.”

