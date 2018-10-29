Outlaw’s supporting RNLI

Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen has presented a cheque for £8k to the RNLI lifeboat station in Port Isaac.

Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen adds a £2.50 donation to every bill and holds regular fundraising campaigns to support the work of the local RNLI Port Isaac station, which is looking to raise £52k to replace the current D class lifeboat.

On accepting the cheque, Port Isaac chairman, Bob Bulgin BEM, extended sincere thanks to Nathan Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen team and said: “If we ask our crews to go to sea often in hostile conditions they need the best tools to do the job, with this in mind, Nathan’s team helps us, in no small way, to meet this criteria.”

To find out more about the appeal and to donate, click here.