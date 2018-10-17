New home for social enterprise

Bodmin-based social enterprise business RE:SOURCE has moved to new premises and is now raising funds for Cornwall Hospice Care.

The Cornish charity has taken custodianship from national charity Addaction and has relocated the business to Normandy Way in Bodmin.

RE:SOURCE continues to offer graded white goods (washing machines, cookers, fridges and freezers) from the manufacturer Beko. The products are of good quality and often in the original packaging, and are graded before being sold.

At an opening ceremony on Monday (Oct 15), Cornwall Hospice Care chief executive, Paul Brinsley, said: “We’re delighted to be the charity now benefitting from RE:SOURCE and are equally pleased to welcome the team who have joined us to continue what they have been doing so well for many years now.

“We are excited about the future for this thriving business that forms a key part of the economy of Bodmin, a town we are delighted to be associated with.”

The opening was performed by Cornwall councillor Leigh Frost, who is also a Bodmin Town councillor. He cut the ribbon outside the new premises and said: “It’s extraordinary to think that just 18 months ago this building was all but derelict. Now by working together, it’s open for business and this can only be to the good of Bodmin. I wish the team at RE:SOURCE and Cornwall Hospice Care, the very best of luck going forward.”