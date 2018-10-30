New chief executive at Cornwall Care

Cornwall’s largest care provider has appointed a new CEO.

Anne Thomas brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position at Cornwall Care, having begun her career as a nurse in the 1980s, developing a specialism in diabetes, and going on to spend many years working at senior level in the adult health and social care sector.

She has been executive director for over six years, responsible for Linc Cymru’s health and social care division, Linc Care, which specialises in meeting the housing, care and support needs of older and vulnerable people across Wales.

Before that she was senior manager at Surrey County Council, responsible for local authority-owned care homes, and prior to that was adult health and social care services manager, working for both Surrey County Council and the Primary Care Trust in delivering joint services.

Cornwall Care chairman, Philip Rees, said: “We are delighted to have found such a highly experienced health and social care professional to take forward our ambitious plans for Cornwall Care and to lead our dedicated team of managers and staff.

“Under Anne’s leadership we look forward to continuing to work closely with all of our partners in delivering a vitally important service in Cornwall and the highest standards of care and support to our clients and their families.”

Speaking about her appointment, Thomas added: “I am delighted to have been appointed CEO for Cornwall Care, whose purpose and values match my own.

“Cornwall Care clearly has a moral and social mission that, combined with a local and caring workforce, changes lives and adds value to the health and social care agenda in Cornwall.

“As a local charity employing local people to look after the local population in their own community, Cornwall Care is uniquely placed to be a leader in the design and delivery of sustainable services fit for now and in the future.”

Anne started her new position this month, replacing former CEO Robert Black who left the business in April.

Cornwall Care looks after more than 1,000 people across Cornwall and employs over 1,300 staff.