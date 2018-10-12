FEATURED CONTENT

As Cornwall Air Ambulance moves into the second year of the New Heli Appeal in 2019, it urgently needs your support to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall.

With no Government funding, the charity relies on its supporters, including local business, to continue flying. With your business’s support, Cornwall Air Ambulance can save more time and more lives in the year ahead.

There are many fun and exciting things you could do in a Charity of the Year partnership, from cake sales to sponsorship and golf days to volunteering. Your support can help save lives, whether it’s having a jar collection on your reception or organising an office quiz, it will all make a difference and help the New Heli Appeal.

Hear what one of the charity’s existing Charity of the Year partners has to say…

“Cornwall Air Ambulance provides a vital lifeline for the residents and thousands of visitors we get in the county all year round. Bishop Fleming are delighted to have them as their chosen Charity of the Year. We are keen to support the great work of Cornwall Air Ambulance in every way, including holding charity quiz nights, taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge, volunteering, donating goods and sponsoring one of the crew’s uniform! We look forward to continuing working with Cornwall Air Ambulance in the future to support the amazing work they do.” – Kathryn Williamson, Senior Communications & Marketing Co-ordinator, Bishop Fleming.

To find out more or to choose Cornwall Air Ambulance as your Charity of the Year for 2019, please email steph@cornwallairambulancetrust.org