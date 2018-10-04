Chilli Jam Vans boost to charity

Chilli Jam Vans’ annual ‘jam’ held in St Ives last weekend raised £185 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

The jam at Hellesveor Holidays campsite was attended by the Volkswagen campervan conversion specialist’s past and future customers, business partners and staff.

The event, in its second year, included a charity secret auction with prizes donated by suppliers including TPS Cornwall, Euro Car Parts Penzance and Hafele.

Chilli Jam Vans partner, Brett Gray, said: “We are a small family business and many of our customers have young children for who these conversions are built to have fun together and create lifelong memories.

“Therefore, the CHSW was again the obvious choice of ours to donate the money raised from the mini festival.”

Hosts Hellesveor Holidays has also raised over £200 for the same charity this summer from customer car park donations.

Campsite owner Mel Rogers said: “For the second year, it was a pleasure to be the hosting campsite for the Chilli Jam Vans Jam and their charity auction.

“Kat and the team did a great job ensuring everyone had a good time and even raised more money than last year for the CHSW, the charity of choice for both ourselves and Chilli Jam Vans. We look forward to hopefully being part of this event again next year.”