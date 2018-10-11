The Cornwall Community Foundation Business Club (CCF C100) has presented National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Rame Head with a cheque for £1k.

NCI Rame Head, which is one of 50 NCI stations operating around the British Isles, will use the money to help fund the cost of a new radar.

Sarah Trivett, Liskeard branch manager at local estate agent and Business Club member Millerson, visited the NCI station to make the presentation.

She said: “I was delighted to present this funding on behalf of the CCF C100 Business Club. The work of NCI Coastwatch Rame Head is just the kind of vital community activity run by volunteers the business Club is keen to support.”

Colin Scott, station manager of NCI Rame Head, added “We are very grateful to the CCF C100 Business Club for their contribution to our new radar. The new radar enhances the activities of the lookout in poor weather conditions, improves the response time of the watchkeepers especially in poor weather and at night when called upon by the coastguard, passing information to the coastguard in times of distress at critical periods.

“Since the closure of Brixham coastguard station, NCI Ramehead have had to play a bigger role in its observations.”

The CCF C100 Business Club currently has 54 members who all contribute an annual amount for grant awarding to community projects. Since its inception ten years ago, the club has awarded more than £300k to small voluntary groups and charities across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.