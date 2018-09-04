Gwel an Mor charity golf day

The Landal Gwel an Mor resort in Portreath is hosting a charity golf day this month, to raise funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

The event, on Saturday September 29, is in aid of the air ambulance’s New Heli Appeal, which is looking to raise £2.5 million to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by April 2020.

Golfers can sign up for the event as a single player with an entry price of £30 per person or teams of four players, at a charge of £25 per player. Included in the entry cost to play is a bacon sandwich and hot drink, 10% off any purchases at the Famous Nine Golf Pro shop on the day plus a free voucher to return and play another round of golf.

Resort director, Matt Way, said: “Cornwall Air Ambulance is a charity that is close to our hearts and we are really excited about supporting such a worthy cause with our charity golf day.”

To book a place to play call 01209 842354 or email golf@gwelanmor.com