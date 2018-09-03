Event to give food for thought

Food and drink sector businesses are being encouraged to attend a breakfast event to learn more about the benefits of working with young people.

Taking place at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall next Tuesday (Sep 11), the event is hosted by Game Changer and Cornwall Food Foundation and is funded by Big Lottery and the European Social Fund. The programme is designed to help young people develop the skills and experience to move into work or long-term learning and at the same time provide businesses with recruitment and business development opportunities.

Attendees will be able to engage with a number of participants in the programme and hear from Francis Clarke, MD of Trewithen Dairy, and Matthew Thomson, chief executive of Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation

He said: “At Fifteen, we’ve shown that working proactively with young people can have a really positive impact on the business overall.

“This event will bring together professionals from a variety of diverse backgrounds and will be a great way for businesses in the food and drink sector to swap expertise about finding and developing talent in young people.”

