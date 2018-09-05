The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has announced details of a charity ball later this year to help celebrate its 30th birthday.

The birthday ball, at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay on November 8, will culminate in a charity auction for the chamber’s charity of the year 2018/19 – Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Chamber CEO Kim Conchie said: “The New Heli Appeal is a fantastic cause and we are delighted to be supporting Cornwall Air Ambulance with this ball. We celebrate 30 years of businesses working together for a better Cornwall, and this is the ideal celebration.”

Tickets for the ball are priced at £70. For more information contact Laura Barnes at Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.

If you are interested in donating a prize for the auction, please contact Cornwall Chamber.