Two members of Bishop Fleming’s Truro office have completed the Three Peaks Challenge for charity.

Tax director Robert Bailey and audit executive Ben Rance scaled Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon in Wales in just under 24 hours, raising more than £2.8k for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

“I cannot say I enjoyed the walking but I’m really glad I did it,” revealed Bailey. “Climbing Scafell Pike in bad weather was the hardest thing I have ever done.”

There is still time to donate; the Just Giving page closes at the end of the month.