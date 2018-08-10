Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is delighted to receive a donation of £16,000 from ship repairers and marine specialists A&P Falmouth. The money was raised through the company’s Cycle to Work Scheme.

The scheme was set up 10 years ago and allowed employees at A&P, based at the Docks in Falmouth, to benefit from the loan of bikes and cycle equipment and to then pay a fair price at the end of the loan period to own the items. It was agreed that the money paid towards the ownership of the items would be donated to charities.

A number of small donations to charitable causes has been made over the years that the scheme has been running and employees decided that the remaining sum of £16,000 should be donated to CHSW’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell.

On receiving the donation Bernadette Chambers, corporate partnerships fundraiser for CHSW said: “On behalf of all the children and their families that we offer short breaks, care and support to at Little Harbour I would like to thank the employees of A&P Falmouth for their incredible generosity. We are so grateful to receive such a substantial donation and know that this will make a considerable difference to the care we can provide.”

Paul Kneebone, HR manager at A&P said: “This donation is from the employees of A&P Falmouth, those who participated in the scheme were asked which charity they would like to receive the donation and Little Harbour was the overwhelming choice. This is a significant amount of money that we hope will greatly benefit and help support a number of children and their families in the county.”

Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell supports families from Penzance to Plymouth and beyond offering short breaks and respite for children living with life limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families. The whole family is supported by the hospice which becomes a big part of families lives sometimes over many years providing a home from home environment for short breaks and a listening ear for parents as well as siblings. £3 million a year has to be raised to continue being able to provide this service to families.