New patron for Citizens Advice Cornwall

Col Edward Bolitho, the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, has agreed to become patron of Citizens Advice Cornwall.

Col Bolitho is well known throughout Cornwall for his work with a range of charities and organisations and manages the family Bolitho Estates.

Welcoming Col Bolitho’s appointment, Gill Pipkin, Citizens Advice Cornwall’s chair of trustees, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have Col Bolitho as our patron as we look forward to securing our future as a service free to all people living in Cornwall.”

Col Bolitho added: “Citizens Advice Cornwall plays a really important role in an increasingly complicated world, providing advice and support to a wide range of people at critical moments in their lives.

“Through the hard work of the staff and many volunteers, the organisation daily changes lives and indeed, saves lives. Therefore, I am delighted and privileged to become Patron of Citizens Advice Cornwall. I look forward to meeting everyone involved and will hope – in a very small way – to be able to help everyone involved in the vital work the charity is doing.”

Col Bolitho takes over the role of patron from the late Lady Mary Holborow.