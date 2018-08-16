The Pool-based community resource Heartlands has had its lease extended for another 30 years by Cornwall Council.

The agreement gives the Heartlands Trust the green light to commence a programme of investment in a number of extra facilities which, it says, will support all parts of the community for many years to come, including a new soft play facility.

Chair of the Heartlands Trust, David Sillifant, said: “We are delighted to join with the Council and the Big Lottery in delivering new facilities for our local communities. The new longer lease will allow us to apply for grant funding for some exciting initiatives that we have long awaited.”