Cornwall’s business community is being invited to support a star-studded awards night in Newquay to honour children and young people who have transformed their lives through surfing.

The Wave Project charity, which supports over 800 children a year throughout the UK, will be celebrating these achievements at a red carpet event in the Headland Hotel.

Sponsorship packages start from £300 and include an opportunity to sit at the evening’s top table with invited VIPs.

Charity CEO Joe Taylor said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to celebrate the achievements of some amazing young people.

“Last year, the audience was in floods of tears as our young people received their awards for using surfing as a way of overcoming life challenges.”

Businesses can sponsor a range of awards, including Young Volunteer of the Year, Disabled Surfer of the Year and Fundraiser of the Year.

For more information and to request an awards pack, contact head of marketing, Helen Kirkman.