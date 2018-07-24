In Safe Hands teams with Mind

A training company that works with some of the biggest employers in the county is working in partnership with Plymouth Mind to increase access to mental health first aid training in Cornwall.

In Safe Hands Health & Safety Training and Consultancy, based in Indian Queens, will host the course on September 25 and 26 and will train people to recognise the signs of mental ill health.

Director, Tim Puffer, said: “We are super excited to be part of this magnificent venture with Mind.

“We are determined to get people in conversation about mental health and this course is the first step in our bid to break the stigma attached to mental health. The training provided by Mind will empower and equip people to recognise and support those suffering in silence.”

Students will learn to recognise warning signs of mental ill health and develop the skills and confidence to approach and support people while keeping themselves safe. They will also learn how to help people to access the support they may need for recovery or successful management of symptoms.