A new Cornish gin will help boost funds for the New Heli Appeal for Cornwall Air Ambulance. The charity is delighted to welcome local businesses The Wrecking Coast Distillery and Ellis Wharton Wines on-board as New Heli Appeal supporters. The two have collaborated to create a special edition New Heli Gin to raise money for the recently launched New Heli Appeal, which seeks to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall by April 2020.

This specially created gin has been designed to be distinctly Cornish. With locally foraged Sycamore bark, named the Helicopter Tree for its spinning seeds, nine botanicals have been selected to give a light, citrus gin with good juniper notes. It has a touch of spiciness from green cardamom and coriander seeds and is finished with warmth from grains of paradise and liquorice root and Cornish Spring water brings the gin to bottling strength.

Craig Penn, from The Wrecking Coast Distillery, said: “Cornwall Air Ambulance provides important rapid response across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It’s a service that everyone hopes they will never need, but should that need arise, knowing that highly skilled help is mere minutes away is a great comfort. We are personally grateful to the whole team for their service and wanted to do what we can to ensure it has the equipment it needs to continue to support our community and visitors alike.”

Steph Preston-Evans, corporate fundraising officer at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We’re thrilled to have Ellis Wharton Wines and The Wrecking Coast Distillery backing the New Heli Appeal, and in such a creative and unique way. The New Heli appeal will bring a helicopter that is faster, medically advanced and better equipped. It is the future of Cornwall Air Ambulance, and supporters such as Ellis Wharton Wines and The Wrecking Coast Distillery are helping to make that future a reality. We’re very grateful for their support.”