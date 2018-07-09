Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth has become the latest charity ambassador for Cornwall Air Ambulance’s New Heli Appeal.

Ainsworth, who runs Paul Ainsworth at No.6, along with his wife Emma, said: “We are delighted to be ambassadors for the Cornwall Air Ambulance. Being based in Padstow, we see first-hand the vital emergency medical treatment they bring to our community and we couldn’t think of a better cause to collaborate with.

“We are particularly looking forward to helping raise the £2.5 million for the New Heli Appeal. We’ll be supporting events held by the Cornwall Air Ambulance team and will be holding events of our own to raise as much as we can by 2020.”

The New Heli Appeal was launched in April this year and aims to raise the money to buy an AW169 helicopter that will save more time and more lives for the next 20 years.

Amy Richards, the charity’s New Heli Appeal manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Paul and Emma for pledging their support to the New Heli Appeal. As ambassadors, they will help shine a spotlight on this vital campaign to buy the air ambulance helicopter that Cornwall truly deserves.”