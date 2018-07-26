Vision Nine, organiser of Boardmasters, Cornwall’s own surf and music festival, has revealed how four local charities and organisations plan to use funding received from the Boardmasters Foundation. The foundation raised £53,636 in 2017. Following a review of funding applications The Cornwall Leukaemia Trust, The Friends of St Mawgan in Pydar School, Newquay’s Male Voice Choir and Newquay in Bloom were each awarded a £1000 donation.

The Cornwall Leukaemia Trust will be utilising its donation to update and expand its website www.cornleuk.org.uk. The website will showcase the charity’s work supporting Cornish patients with haematological diseases, as well as facilitate future grant applications and donations.

Following its annual general meeting, Newquay in Bloom has decided to use its donation to install two planters to brighten a up a corner in the Town Centre close to Towan Beach; much used by surfers in the town.

CEO of Vision Nine, Andrew Topham, said: “Donations have come as a result of these local organisations applying to our Boardmasters Foundation. We’re delighted to be able to support such a range of vital and valuable local causes from the Newquay and Cornish community. We’re very much looking forward to receiving further applications and considering where we can help in 2018 and beyond.”