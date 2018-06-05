St Ives Surf Life Saving (SLS) club’s annual biathlon is set to raise a record amount thanks to the overwhelming support from local businesses.

The club has been supported by a range of local businesses over the last 20 years, but this year will see 25 businesses on board as “supporting sponsors” and “friends” of the Biathlon, raising nearly £10k for the club.

Chair of St Ives Surf Life Saving club, Shelley Thornton said: “We are delighted so many businesses are supporting this year’s biathlon.

“As the 20th year anniversary for the event, the committee has worked extremely hard to make it even bigger and better than previous years, with many new ways for companies to become involved.”

The biathlon will take place on Saturday June 30.