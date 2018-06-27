IoD award for PureComms CEO

PureComms CEO, Rob Vivian, has won the South West Institute of Directors’ (IoD) Corporate Responsibility (CSR) Award.

A keen advocate of healthy outdoor pursuits, Vivian recently raised more than £3k for Children’s Hospice South West by undertaking an arduous coast to coast trek in Costa Rica – contributing to a grand total of £13.2k raised by PureComms over the past five years for the charity.

In addition, the company gets actively involved in organisations like Young Enterprise, local colleges, business organisations such as Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and actively seeks to recruit local apprentices.

Vivian said: “I’m delighted and humbled by this award because it represents peer recognition of our ethos and our values. My team shares and enhances that approach and love the feeling, as I do, of giving something back. It’s about who we are as people and how we do business as a company.”