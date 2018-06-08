Bishop Fleming up to the challenge

Two members of the Truro office of accountancy firm Bishop Fleming are raising funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance by attempting to climb three mountain peaks within 24 hours, and organising a charity quiz.

To meet the challenge, Robert Bailey and Ben Rance have to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon in Wales in less than a day.

Although the climb doesn’t take place until September, the quiz will be held next month at Truro Rugby Club. Teams of four are invited to take part in this fund-raising venture, which includes a pasty supper and a raffle.

A team entry form can be downloaded here and returned to the address on the form with a cheque for £40 per team of four, made payable to Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Anyone who cannot make the quiz but would still like to help the charity can donate to the JustGiving page.

Sarah Mitchell, fundraising officer for the charity, said: “We are very grateful for Robert and Ben’s fundraising efforts and the support they are receiving from Bishop Fleming. This is a tough challenge to take on, and although Robert and Ben will have their work cut out, we have every faith that they will complete the climbs and raise vital funds which help keep the Cornwall Air Ambulance flying.”