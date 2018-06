Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited the Cornwall Air Ambulance stand at the Royal Cornwall Show today.

Her Royal Highness, who is patron of Cornwall Air Ambulance, met the aircrew and charity fundraising staff and volunteers, speaking to them about the New Heli Appeal to raise £2.5 million to buy a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The Royal Cornwall Show is being held between June 7-9