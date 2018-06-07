New Heli Appeal board member

A Cornish businessman has jumped on board a major fundraising drive to buy Cornwall’s next air ambulance and save more lives across the county.

Alastair Carnegie, MD of energy broker Total Energy Solutions, has been invited to join the fundraising board for the £2.5 million New Heli Appeal.

The panel of board members, which includes the High Sheriff of Cornwall Paul Young-Jamieson, will be responsible for coming up with fundraising ideas over the next two years.

The charity wants to buy a medically advanced Augusta Westland 169 (AW169) helicopter by April 2020, which is when the lease on its current aircraft runs out.

Carnegie said: “Our firm has been supporting the charity for several years and I was truly honoured to be asked to join the CAAT Appeal board. The new state-of-the-art helicopter will save lives and be a great legacy for Cornwall. I can’t wait to get going.”

Paula Martin, chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance, added: “Ali and his team have been helping Cornwall Air Ambulance for over five years and has really helped us to manage our energy costs.

“Ali’s commitment to this charity has now gone a step further and we are all thrilled he has joined our special appeal board. The challenge we have ahead of us to raise £2.5 million in less than two years is enormous, but with the help and advice of people like Ali, and the support of the people of Cornwall, we will be able to save more lives in the future.”