Lang Bennetts in the pink

The ladies at Lang Bennetts Chartered Accountants are limbering up in preparation for Falmouth’s 5k Race for Life this weekend (May 13).

It isn’t the first time that members of the team have taken part to raise funds for Cancer Research UK but this time, with one of their colleagues currently undergoing treatment for the disease, their motivation is even stronger.

“Some of the girls are going on a couple of runs a week to prepare and others are going to the gym to improve their fitness,” said partner Helen Hood.

“There are ten of us in total, from both our Truro and Falmouth offices, and we’re all determined to complete the course and raise as much money as possible.”

The event will start at Gyllyngvase Beach car park at 11am and the route will take participants around Pendennis Castle and along the seafront.

To support Lang Bennetts’ Pink Ladies, click here.