Event: Small Teams, Big Impact

Coodes Solicitors and Lang Bennetts are hosting a special evening with Shaun Pascoe, CEO and founder of the sailing charity Turn to Starboard.

Squadron Leader (Rtd) Shaun Pascoe commanded emergency medical evacuations around the globe during his 16 years in the RAF. He served on operational tours in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq and has completed several tours in Afghanistan as Officer Commanding of the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT).

In 2012, Pascoe used his experience to launch a sailing charity for injured veterans – Turn to Starboard. The Falmouth-based charity recently reached a major milestone after providing 1,000 sailing opportunities to veterans and has helped many gain sailing qualifications to help start new careers in the marine industry.

He combines his real life experiences in austere settings and chief executive experience to immerse delegates into the importance behind successful leadership and teamwork. In his highly engaging presentations, Pascoe shares the techniques and processes he used to set a climate for success in challenging environments.

Small Teams Big Impact – A talk by Shaun Pascoe takes place at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth on May 30. For tickets, click here.