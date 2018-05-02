CMG charity donation

The Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG), alongside employees from Barclays, has presented a cheque for £2k to the Cornish charity Penhaligon’s Friends, after a successful fundraising night at the manufacturers group awards.

The glittering night had manufacturers across the county digging deep into their pockets to donate to the bereavement charity.

Penhaligon’s Friends supports bereaved children, young people, parents and carers throughout the county. Offering children and young people the chance to meet others and share their experiences, as well as practical resources for children and parents.

Eric Nicholls, chair of the CMG, said: “Annually we choose a charity to support and we couldn’t be more delighted with the endorsement our members and local employees of Barclays has shown towards the invaluable work Jenny and the team at Penhaligon’s Friends do.

“The role of Penhaligon’s Friends is priceless and we hope our contribution goes some way to continue their extraordinary work.”