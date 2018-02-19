Seasalt joins C100 Club

Seasalt has joined the Cornwall C100 Club, the business arm of Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF).

“We are delighted to announce Seasalt has joined the C100 Club,” said CCF chief executive, Tamas Haydu.

“Seasalt are a company born and rooted in Cornwall who now extend the positive values of Cornwall to national and international markets. They are passionate about contributing to local Cornish communities.”

The Cornwall 100 Club is a group of like-minded businesses who believe in social responsibility at a grass roots level and come together to offer financial support to Cornish communities.

Seasalt co-founder and chairman, Neil Chadwick, said: “Seasalt is very proud to be supporting CCF. In previous years we have raised over £50k a year for local causes such as Fishermen’s Mission and Leach Pottery, so this enterprise feels like a natural next step for us. We’re looking forward to a very long and successful partnership.”

C100 was founded in 2008 and has awarded more than £225k to over 130 projects. Members also meet for breakfast quarterly to share how they are supporting the local communities in which they operate and hear from projects supported with funding.