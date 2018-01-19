Marketing and creative agency, Wolf Rock, has named Cornwall Air Ambulance its charity of the year.

The Truro agency is working closely with the charity, providing free marketing consultancy and design services to help achieve its ambitions for 2018 and beyond.

Cornwall Air Ambulance is a vital service for Cornwall, flying more than 700 lifesaving missions each year, and is run entirely on the generous donations of the public.

Working alongside Wolf Rock, the charity’s work will be showcased with the aim of inspiring more support and donations to keep Cornwall’s pre-hospital critical care team in the air

Wolf Rock director, Jo Downie, said: “After five great years of receiving support from the local community we really wanted to give something back. We are delighted to be working with such a pro-active team and looking forward to deliver some exciting projects with the charity throughout 2018.”