Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, was in Truro yesterday (Jan 11), lending her support to the Truro Cathedral Roof Appeal.

As the Patron of the Restorative Justice Council, The Princess Royal’s visit to Cornwall was primarily focussed on celebrating developments in Cornwall’s schools which have been supported by the Cornish social enterprise, RJ Working.

But Truro Cathedral was thrilled that Her Royal Highness was able to dedicate some time in her visit to learn more about the cathedral’s capital appeal and to demonstrate her support for the project by choosing to ‘Sign-A-Slate’.

The £3.2 million five-year Roof Appeal launched in July 2015 has so far raised £1.4 million, enabling the western arm of the nave, the south aisle western arm, the Baptistry and the south west porch to be re-slated.

The Dean of Truro, the Very Reverend Roger Bush, said: “There is, of course, always a great sense of excitement around Royal engagements and this visit was no exception.

“It was a privilege to welcome The Princess Royal, not only to offer our spectacular cathedral as a place where she could engage with the work being carried locally out by the organisation of which she is a Patron, but also, by participating in ‘Sign-A-Slate’, to enable her to learn more about our history and enable her to be part of our story for the future.”

The slate signed by The Princess Royal will be laid, together with the slates signed in 2016 by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during the third and final phase of the physical roof works, which is scheduled for completion in 2020.