Cornwall Air Ambulance has unveiled new uniforms for its crew members.

The new uniform, which replaces the orange uniform worn for the past two years, has been reconfigured to better suit the needs of the crew and is in a striking red colour, fitting the branding colours of the charity and providing greater visibility.

Air operations office, Steve Garvey, said: “It’s fantastic to have new uniforms that fit our needs when treating patients and enable us to be much more visible on scene.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported Cornwall Air Ambulance and I hope you continue to do so this year.”