Visitors to The Lost Gardens of Heligan helped raise more than £7k over the festive season as the iconic gardens opened its gates for charity on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Heligan welcomed over 3,000 visitors who came to walk off the festive excesses and MD, George Elworthy, said: “We would like to thank all our visitors and staff who have given so generously on our charity days. We know how much the fundraising means to all the charities and we are delighted to help raise the profile of the wonderful work they all do.”

Heligan’s visitors raised a total of £7026.48 which will be shared equally between the chosen local charities – Cornwall Air Ambulance, Cornwall Blood Bikes, Beth’s Inspiration and People and Gardens.