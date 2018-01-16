Cornish Gems supporting RNLI

A leading luxury holiday lettings company in Cornwall is marking the launch of its redeveloped website by supporting a charity that is vital to the county’s tourism industry.

With offices in Truro and St Ives, Cornish Gems has been providing luxury self-catering homes for holidays in Cornwall since 2007, and is now helping raise funds for the RNLI.

Gems will be raising funds for the RNLI throughout 2018, by inviting guests to include a donation to the charity when booking a holiday through its new website.

Managing co-director, Julianne Shelton, said: “Each year Cornish Gems will be supporting a charity that’s close to our hearts, and we are proud to start with the RNLI.

“We are fortunate to be based in such a beautiful county, surrounded by beaches and the sea, which are star attractions. Visitors and locals spend a significant amount of time on the beach and while most beachgoers will have an enjoyable and relaxing time, some get into serious difficulties.

“And when something goes wrong, the RNLI is there to help. The RNLI has a number of volunteer lifeboat crew and lifeguard units around Cornwall, and we value the amazing work they do to keep our communities and visitors safe.”

In addition to a new charitable donation option on its customer booking portal, Cornish Gems’ new website, which showcases over 180 high-end holiday homes across Cornwall, has been enhanced to provide a first-class desktop and mobile experience ahead of the key holiday booking period.

Shelton added: “Our website is a vital tool for our business – attracting visitors by showcasing what our properties and the county has to offer, as well as the main way for guests to book their stays. We have made a significant investment into our new site, and I am delighted that we could incorporate a way to support charitable organisations in the long-term as part of this enhancement.”