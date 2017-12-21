New recruits for Air Ambulance

Three new critical care paramedics have joined the crew of Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Kris Lethbridge, Thomas Hennessy-Jones and Pete Storer became members of the Cornwall Air Ambulance crew after a rigorous selection process, including written exams, emergency scenarios and fitness tests.

They take the total number of air ambulance paramedics to seven and join a team of lifesaving professionals dedicated to giving seriously ill and injured people the very best chance of survival.

Air operations officer, Steve Garvey, who leads the Cornwall Air Ambulance crew, said: “The new members have fitted in well very quickly and are benefiting the whole crew with their skills.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve with the new members on board and at how we can develop their training to further enhance our skills and therefore the care we can provide.”