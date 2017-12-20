Staff at Lang Bennetts Chartered Accountants have donated 100 kilos of food to Truro Foodbank – several boxes more than last year.

The collection was arranged in the company’s Falmouth and Truro offices by accounts clerk Sally Sparkes. She was delighted by the amount of contributions in just two weeks.

“Everyone has been very generous and Bob Girvan, the foodbank’s manager, was really happy when we delivered it to him,” she said.

“Our aim was to do what we could to help local people who are finding it hard to make ends meet at Christmas and this seemed a very good way of hopefully making a difference.”

Lang Bennetts’ partner Helen Hood said she was proud of the way everyone in the company had pitched in to fill the boxes.

“The quantity of food was amazing – especially when you think tea bags and cereal packets weigh very little,” she said. “The whole team has taken the cause to heart and I’m delighted with what’s been achieved.”