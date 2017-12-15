Every little helps for Coastline

Tesco in Truro has donated 13 hampers full of festive food and goodies to the Coastline Homeless Service.

The hampers, each containing a joint of meat and all the vegetables and trimmings for a traditional Christmas lunch, will be delivered to clients in all of Coastline Housing’s supported homes and its crisis accommodation in time for the big day.

Tamsyn Pegler, support worker at the Coastline Homeless Service, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for these festive hampers from Tesco. It means that all the homeless clients living in our supported homes and the crisis accommodation will be able to come together and enjoy cooking and eating a delicious meal on Christmas day.

“An extra big thank you goes to Sue Caddy, Coastline’s Cleaning Supervisor, and Paul Tanner at Truro Tesco who together liaised to make this happen.”