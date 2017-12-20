20/20 boost for iSightCornwall

20/20 projects has announced that rather than sending Christmas cards this year, it will instead be donating to local charity iSightCornwall.

20/20 MD, Jaimie Sibert, said: “We chose to donate to iSight Cornwall as our charity this Christmas as their work to provide support and resources to those affected by sight loss resonates with us, and our aim to inclusively welcome, inform and inspire all of our clients’ visitors.”

Carole Theobald, deputy chief executive at iSightCornwall, added: “We are delighted to have been chosen as 20/20’s Christmas charity. Every 15 minutes someone is told they are losing their sight, so having the support of local businesses helps us to make a real difference to the lives of local people.

“All the money raised in Cornwall stays in Cornwall to support blind and partially sighted residents to lead active and independent lives.”