A group of Cornish manufacturers have been supporting a local food provision initiative this summer.

Rodda’s, St Ewe Free Range Eggs, Brian Etherington Meat Co., FalFish Ltd and Mr Phil Ugalde from Proper Cornish Ltd, plus Tesco Pool Extra store and FareShare Food have been donating and supporting the Summer Holiday project from Cornish social enterprise, Little Kitchen Magicians.

This project has been cooking with and feeding primary school children in the Camborne, Pool & Redruth (CPR) area.

Over a quarter of primary school children in the CPR area are reliant on free school meals and ‘pupil premium funding’.

School holiday hunger is a major problem in the UK for families who usually receive free school meals. Many children from low income families struggle to be fed and in some cases, meals are skipped.

Last year, Little Kitchen Magicians trailed a cookery workshop to support Troon Primary School children. Due to the success of this and the support of the local manufacturers, this summer it has been able to expand the service and hold the workshops at the Tesco Pool Extra store.

Lizzie Heath, the founder of Little Kitchen Magicians, said: “We want to help these children – it’s such a distressing situation. We understand this is only one workshop per week but we really hope by increasing awareness of this situation facing our children, we will be able to support more children in Cornwall in the future. We must act, and increase their food wealth.”