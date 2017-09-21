Cornwall Hospice Care is launching a new service aimed at offering support in the community to people with a terminal diagnosis.

The first two weekly Neighbourhood Hubs will open in Penzance and Wadebridge on Thursday October 12 and will offer a range of advice, support and information for patients, their carers and families. As with all the services offered by the charity, the Hubs will be free.

The first Hubs will run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm every Thursday at the John Betjeman Centre in Wadebridge and Clarence House in Penzance.

Dawn Tame-Battell is Cornwall Hospice Care’s director of patient services and said: “The aim of our charity is to make as much difference as we can to as many people as possible who are coping with a terminal illness. Times are changing and patients are now demanding, quite rightly, better services nearer to home.

“The Hubs will allow us to take the expertise currently only available to our ‘in-patients’, to others in the community and much earlier in their disease. We hope to reach upwards of a thousand extra people a year via the Hubs.”

Further information is available on the Cornwall Hospice Care website.