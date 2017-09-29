The organiser behind The Boardmasters, the UK’s biggest international surf contest and beach festival, has announced a new charitable foundation for Cornwall.

The Boardmasters Foundation will build on the annual fundraising and charitable donations that the event makes year-on-year. This year’s event raised a record £53,636.

Co-CEO of Vision Nine, Andrew Topham, said: “The Boardmasters has a long history of supporting Cornwall-based charities such as SAS (Surfers Against Sewage), as well as a range of localised projects close to the Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay locations.

“As we grow, we’re keen that we collectively support the great work that goes on in the local Newquay and Cornish community year-round, which is why we have now created The Boardmasters Foundation, a charitable foundation that will benefit individuals and organisations dedicated to the culture, and the communities, that we hold at the heart of our work.”

Funds for the Boardmasters Foundation will be raised each year by the festival. The team will then review which one-off projects of varying sizes are most fitting for the foundation while continuing the Boardmasters’ work with long-term partners such as SAS.

The Boardmasters Foundation will be accepting applications for funds via its website for 2018 and says it will consider any application that meets its goals to support the local area.